Serious crash involving SUV, motorcycle on Route 1A in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious overnight crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Route 1A in Revere.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, just north of Suffolk Downs.

Investigators shut down a stretch of the roadway while they worked at the scene.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a Honda Pilot SUV roped off with yellow tape and what appeared to be a motorcycle resting on the ground near a guardrail.

No immediate information was available on injuries.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Revere police for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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