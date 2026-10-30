Serious crash involving SUV, motorcycle on Route 1A in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious overnight crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Route 1A in Revere.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway, just north of Suffolk Downs.
Investigators shut down a stretch of the roadway while they worked at the scene.
Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a Honda Pilot SUV roped off with yellow tape and what appeared to be a motorcycle resting on the ground near a guardrail.
No immediate information was available on injuries.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Revere police for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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