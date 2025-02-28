Reduced utility rates for Massachusetts residents go into effect this weekend

BOSTON — The fight over skyrocketing utility bills is continuing in Massachusetts, but starting Saturday, new reduced rates go into effect for major utility companies.

The rates are expected to be reduced for two months in March and April with costs being deferred to the summer.

It comes after the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) ordered six local utility companies to reduce energy bills for customers by at least 5%.

National Grid, Eversource, and Unitil all said they’ll reduce rates by 10% for the next 2 months.

Bills will see an increase again in the spring and summer months, from May until October, for the lost revenue.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell still wants to see more relief measures in the long term. She’s asked utility companies to forgo charging interest associated with the deferred payments.

Campbell has said two out of the six companies have declined, National Grid and Berkshire Gas.

National Grid changed course on that decision Thursday, writing in part:

“After receiving feedback from our customers, we are dropping the carrying charge entirely. Going forward, National Grid is eager to work with the Healey-Driscoll Administration on meaningful ways to reduce energy costs for customers and commends the Governor’s announcement on upcoming energy affordability legislation,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with key stakeholders on solutions that will balance the advancement of our shared energy goals with affordability for our customers.”

In a statement, Eversource responded to the consumer concerns on rate hikes, writing, “This winter’s bills have posed serious challenges and concerns for our customers that reinforce the critical need to maintain affordability and reliability as top priorities in our collective pursuit of the commonwealth’s energy transition. We will continue to work with our regulators, state officials, and other key stakeholders on efforts to provide longer-term rate relief, and we remain laser-focused on ensuring this transition occurs at a pace attainable and affordable for our customers.”

Meanwhile, the DPU has to finalize and approve the next three years of the Mass Save program Friday.

There was a movement from frustrated consumers gathered outside South Station Friday morning to protest the Mass Save approval.

Elijah Desousa, who founded the group Citizens Against Eversource, said, “Did anybody know that there was a $5 billion proposal that’s going to be voted on the DPU today? It doesn’t seem like that message is getting out.”

The Mass Save program provides residents with rebates for energy efficient upgrades and products.

But Desousa’s group calls it a $5 billion blank check with zero accountability.

“Mass Save is a disaster. You guys can try to frame it however you want to frame it. I worked in the construction industry,” Desousa said. “I know what happens in Mass Save. There’s massive overspending within the program.”

Former candidate for Massachusetts governor Geoff Diehl was also with Desousa Friday morning.

Diehl said, “I think Mass Save had a good intent in the beginning, trying to help people, homeowners find ways to save energy. But as we’re finding out, you know wind and solar is not going to be able to power the state entirely.”

The Citizens Against Eversource group said they want to see a full forensic audit done on where money in the Mass Save program goes.

DPU must issue an order by the end of day Friday on the 3-year plan for the Mass Save program.

No public vote takes place before an order.

They held four public hearings in December and used comments and information from those to make a decision.

