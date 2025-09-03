Red Sox young star Roman Anthony headed to IL, regular season likely over

The reigning American League Rookie of the Month’s first regular-season campaign has likely come to a premature end.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that rookie phenom Roman Anthony will go on the Injured List with an oblique strain. Cora said the typical timetable for these types of injuries is 4-6 weeks.

Anthony left Boston’s game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night with left oblique tightness. The 21-year-old budding star could be seen clutching at his back and lower left side after he struck out swinging in the 4th inning. He did not return to the game.

Anthony, the American League Rookie of the Month for August, has been one of Boston’s most productive hitters since getting the call to the big leagues in early June.

He’s batting .292 with a .396 on-base percentage, .463 slugging percentage, .859 OPS, eight home runs, 18 doubles, one triple, 32 RBIs and 48 runs in 71 games.

The Red Sox close out the regular season with a September 28 matchup with the Detroit Tigers, which would be on the extremely early end of any timetable for Anthony’s return. The Red Sox are currently tied with the New York Yankees for the first Wild Card spot.

Anthony’s absence is another blow to a Sox club that is already navigating Wilyer Abreau’s calf injury. Abreau has been on the IL since August 21.

