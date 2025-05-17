BOSTON — Out with the red and in with the green!

The Sox’s Green Monster-inspired ‘Fenway Greens’ city connect uniform honors America’s most beloved ball park.

The jerseys are the same color as the massive 37-foot wall, famously known as the Green Monster.

0 of 10 Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox) Red Sox unveil new ‘Fenway Greens’ inspired City Connect uniforms April 16, 2025, Boston, MA: 2025 City Connect Jerseys are displayed inside the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Boston Red Sox)

“The original Nike City Connect uniforms were a bold departure for the team, rooted in the spirit of the Marathon more than the club’s traditional identity,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer for the Boston Red Sox. “This time, we started with a clear design thesis to create something lasting, drawn directly from Fenway Park itself. Every element has meaning and reflects a place that has defined Red Sox baseball for over a century.”

The front of the jerseys has “Red Sox” in white lettering and yellow numbers in the style of font featured on the wall, and a nod to the Fisk and Pesky poles.

Additionally, inside the collar, the year “1912″ is stitched in a concrete and heather pattern to symbolize the interior of the Green Monster.

The team is wearing the jerseys during their series against the Atlanta Braves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group