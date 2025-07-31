Red Sox trade for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May

BOSTON — The Red Sox have traded for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, MLB insider Jeff Passan announced.

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

May, a former third-round pick back in 2016, has spent the last five seasons with the Dodgers.

In 18 games this season, he has a record of 6-7, throwing for 4.85 ERA. His last start came against the Red Sox, giving up 5 hits in 5 innings for 4 runs.

