Red Sox starting rookie, Yankees turning to Mass. native in tonight’s do-or-die Wild Card game

NEW YORK — With their 2025 seasons on the line, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will both turn to rookie starting pitchers in a do-or-die Game 3 of their Wild Card series on Thursday night.

Connelly Early, a 23-year-old lefty who spent most of the year pitching in the minors for the Portland Sea Dogs and Worcester Red Sox, will get the ball for Boston with a trip to the American League Division Series and a date with the Toronto Blue Jays on the line.

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 21, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Early did get some late-season action with the Boston, posting an impressive 2.33 ERA while racking up 29 strikeouts in 19.1 innings of work over four starts. He most notably fanned 11 batters in his MLB debut, winning 6-0 over the Athletics on Sept. 9.

Thursday night’s showdown in the Bronx marks Early’s fifth Major League start and, without a doubt, the biggest moment of his young career.

“It’s 1-1 now, so it comes down to this game, and I’m super excited to get out there,” Early told reporters after the Red Sox fell to the Yankees, 4-3, in Game 2. “It’s electric. Every pitch matters...So, I’m just going to go out there and do my thing. I’m super fortunate to be in this spot, and I’m really happy with the Red Sox trusting me as well out there.”

"It's 1-1 now, so it comes down to this game... I'm super excited about it... just ready to get out there." 🔥



Connelly Early is amped to take the mound tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jn444VjKA3 — NESN (@NESN) October 2, 2025

The rival Yankees will counter with the Bay State’s own Cam Schlittler, who grew up a fan of the Red Sox.

Schlitter, 24, was born in Walpole and is a graduate of Walpole High School. He is also a product of Northeastern University and the son of Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

Since he joined the Yankees, Schlitter admits his family has traded in their Red Sox gear for pinstripes.

“I take pride in being from Boston. When it came to my career and where I want to be, this is where I want to be,” Schlitter said. “They [family] are full Yankee guys now.”

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-6 righty started 14 games for New York this season, posting a stingy 2.96 ERA and striking out 84 batters over 73 innings of baseball.

The matchup between Early and Schlitter will be just the second winner-take-all game in postseason history between two starting rookie pitchers, MLB reporter Sarah Langs noted.

The Red Sox - Yankees ALWCS Game 3 will be the second winner-take-all game in postseason history between 2 rookie starting pitchers with Connelly Early and Cam Schlittler, joining:



2020 NLCS g7: Dustin May, Ian Anderson — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 2, 2025

Early will also be the first pitcher ever to start in a decisive game within 30 days of his MLB debut, according to OptaStats.

Connelly Early will be the first pitcher ever to start a winner-take-all postseason game within 30 days of his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/nMTGo1X7f7 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 2, 2025

Game 3 will be played at 8:08 p.m. It can be seen on ESPN and heard locally on WEEI 93.7.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group