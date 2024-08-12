‘Truly horrific word’: Red Sox’ Jarren Duran apologizes for directing homophobic slur at fan

BOSTON — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologized for directing a homophobic slur at a fan during Boston’s 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon, calling his language “truly horrific.”

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” Durran said in a team-issued statement. “I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

NESN’s microphones picked up Duran responding to the taunting fan while he was at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The fan can be heard shouting “Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!”

Duran turned his head toward the fan and replied: “Shut up,” followed by a curse word and a slur.

The Red Sox also released a statement and said team officials had discussed the inappropriate language with Duran after the game.

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the ballclub stated. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

The Red Sox did not say whether Duran would be disciplined for the incident. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended for two games by the team for directing an anti-gay slur at an Atlanta Braves pitcher in 2017.

Duran is in his fourth season with the Red Sox and has played in every game. Duran was named an All-Star for the first time earlier this summer and took home MVP honors in the Midsummer Classic.

Duran was honored during a pregame ceremony as the team’s recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognizes one player per team who “demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions.”

