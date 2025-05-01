Healthcare system unveils new names for 2 Massachusetts hospitals

BOSTON — A Massachusetts-based healthcare system unveiled new names for two local hospitals on Thursday.

Boston Medical Center Health System renamed a pair of its hospitals as part of a push to “advance its vision of high-quality, accessible, and sustainable healthcare in the region,” Alastair Bell, President & CEO of BMC Health System, announced in a news release.

Bell said that Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is now officially known as Boston Medical Center – South and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton is now Boston Medical Center – Brighton.

“Our vision for a unified health system, rooted in expert care and access for our communities, is steadily taking shape,” Bell said. “We are creating a shared identity across all of our hospitals that stands for clinical excellence, trust, accessibility, and compassionate patient care.”

BMC Health System says it gathered input from patients, employees, and community members to help shape the new names.

The new names and logos will be incorporated into digital and physical touch points across BMC Brighton, BMC South, and associated BMC Health practice locations “over the next weeks and months.”

BMC Health System assumed operations of the two hospitals on October 1, 2024, after bankrupt Steward Health Care sold the facilities.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group