Red Sox minor league affiliate unveils new team name and branding

SALEM, VA — The Great Outdoors is calling to the Red Sox minor league system.

The team formerly known as the Salem Red Sox unveiled their new branding and team identity on Saturday: The Salem RidgeYaks.

The Single-A Sox affiliate says the new name celebrates Southwest Virginia’s outdoor adventure, community pride and connection to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Single-A Carolina League affiliate of the #RedSox has a brand-new identity!



“This is a great moment for baseball in Salem,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence. “The RidgeYaks are a creative and symbolic reflection of our community. That’s what Minor League Baseball is all about — it’s fun, it’s unique, and it brings people together.”

The new colors were carefully chosen. The navy and energy blues represent the beauty of the Blue Ridge, while the gold is a tribute to the beautiful sunsets and the City of Salem Seal. The red is inspired by their parent club, the Boston Red Sox, embodying the energy and spirit of baseball.

Alongside the new branding, the team will also welcome a new mascot, Mac, a yak with an “adventurous and friendly personality, full of mountain spirit.”

“We’re proud of our continued partnership with Salem and grateful for the important role the team plays in developing future Red Sox players,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “This rebrand is an exciting new chapter that celebrates the passion and pride of the Salem community while continuing the strong connection between our organizations. We look forward to many more seasons of great baseball and shared success between Salem and Boston.”

