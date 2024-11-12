Red Flag Warning extended as brush fires continue to smolder throughout Mass.

BOSTON — A Red Flag Warning has been extended into Wednesday as firefighters across the Commonwealth continue to battle brush fires.

The warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

There are currently more than 200 active wildfires in the state.

In Lynn, the largest brush fire in nearly 30 years has scorched more than 400 acres in the Lynn Woods Reservation, closing most of the area to the public.

Anyone who lives near a burning wildfire is urged to limit outdoor activity and keep windows closed.

Bay Staters should conserve water whenever possible and avoid burning anything outdoors amid an “unprecedented” wildfire season, public safety officials and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey warned Tuesday.

Joined by state and local firefighting leaders in Middleton, Healey called on the public to take precautions to mitigate a wildfire season that has exploded due to an extended drought and periods of high winds.

“Now is not the time to burn leaves. Now is not the time to go outside and light a fire out back and sit around one of our stoves. It’s just not that time,” Healey said. “My ask to the public is that you do everything you can to minimize the risks, to protect our communities, to conserve water, and to support our firefighters.”

Massachusetts has logged hundreds of wildland fires this fall, representing a 1,200 percent increase over October 2023, Healey said.

