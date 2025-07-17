Local

Recognize him? Boston police seek help identifying suspect in champagne bottle attack

By Boston 25 News Staff
Champagne bottle attack suspect (Boston Police DepartmentW)
BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a champagne bottle attack at a music venue earlier this summer.

An altercation inside Big Night Live at 110 Causeway Street around 1:30 a.m. on June 29 resulted in a victim being smashed with a champagne bottle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect, who police described as an Asian man, is wanted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4571.

