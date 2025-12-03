‘Reckless, misguided policy changes’: Healey vows to protect vaccine access amidst CDC vote

BOSTON, MASS. — Governor Maura Healey, with members of the Massachusetts Department of Health, discussed vaccine accessibility for children ahead of a crucial meeting in Atlanta tomorrow that could lead to changes or new restrictions under the Trump administration.

Tomorrow, the committee responsible for making vaccine recommendations to the Center for Disease and Control will meet in Atlanta.

Healey announced in September that the state would take steps to ensure people who want a vaccine can get it.

This comes as Illinois’ governor signed a state law yesterday allowing the Illinois Department of Public Health to establish its own vaccine guidance and expand access.

There is a possibility they could vote to delay administering hepatitis B vaccines to newborns and children.

“We’re going to follow the science, follow the data, and we’re going to listen to public health and medical experts,” said Healey.

Healey continued that in the past couple of weeks, under Robert Kennedy Jr., the Department of Health have talked about rolling back evidence-based guidance and delaying the hepatis b vaccine.

“Based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far, we have real concerns and very little confidence that what they put out will be sound or based in science.”

Healey said her administration vows to make sure that accurate information will be shared to all of Massachusetts when it comes to vaccines.

“We’re going to make sure that vaccine remains available in Massachusetts. We don’t want to see reckless and misguided policy changes.”

In September, under Healey’s direction, the Division of Insurance (DOI) and Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a bulletin that requires insurance carriers in Massachusetts to continue to cover vaccines recommended by DPH and not rely solely on CDC recommendations.

Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to guarantee insurance coverage of vaccines recommended by the state.

These vaccines include respiratory virus vaccines, like COVID, flu and RSV, and routine vaccines for children, like measles, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group