‘Receive the respect they have earned’: A.G. Campbell stands with federal workers amidst buyout

BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Campbell joins a coalition of 20 attorneys to file an amicus brief to support federal workers amidst President Trump’s buyout plan.

The brief supports the motion of a temporary restraining order by the plaintiffs - the American Federation of Government Employees; AFGE Local3707; the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; and the National Association of Government Employees - against the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s “Fork-in-the-road” directive.

“Federal workers dedicate their careers to serving the American people and they deserve stability and support – not political games,” said AG Campbell. “This directive puts livelihoods at risk. My counterparts and I stand with our federal workforce and will fight to ensure they receive the respect they have earned.”

The plaintiff unions filed a suit within the U.S. District Court for the District of Mass., stating that the directive and FAQs, which were revised multiple times, caused a slew of confusion amongst federal employees.

U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole Jr. stated that the deadline for the “Fork Directive” will remain until February 10 for a hearing in Boston.

The coalition argues that without federal workers, devastating effects will occur throughout the state.

The brief also explains the coercive nature of the directive to the nation’s public servants and urges the court to grant the temporary restraining order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

