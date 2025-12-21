‘Rare visitor’: Tropical bird visits New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — The New England Wildlife Center said a rare visitor was discovered in New Bedford last night.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, a woman called to a report an exhausted Purple Gallinule in her backyard.

According to the New England Wildlife Center, while the species is native to tropical and subtropical wetlands, it’s not unheard of for southern birds to pushed off course and carried north along the coast.

The same bird was discovered up north under similar circumstances back in 2010, according to the non-profit.

The bird was significantly underweight and in delicate condition, but a preliminary X ray did not show any broken bones or major injuries.

For now, the bird is resting at a hospital and being closely monitored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group