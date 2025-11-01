Randolph’s Pack the Pantry 5K collects donations while local food pantry sees surge

RANDOLPH, Mass. — The annual Pack the Pantry 5K kicked off in Randolph Saturday morning with nearly 300 people participating.

Before the race started at 10 a.m., organizers collected donations for the Friendly Food Pantry of Randolph.

Although it’s an annual event, this year’s race happened while snap benefits are in limbo.

“It’s purely coincidental but even with those snap benefits, there’s always people in need,” explained Pastor Jim Butler.

Butler is one of the organizers of the Pack the Pantry 5K.

“I don’t care where you are politically, I don’t care where you are religiously,” Bulter said. “You want to help hungry people, you want to help those people in need.”

With nearly 300 people participating in the race, donations piled up.

“People are turning out here in Randolph and they support us and if I can say anything it’s support your local food pantries,” said the executive director of Randolph’s Friendly Food Pantry, Amanda Reed.

Reed said she’s seen more people needing food assistance in the last two weeks than in the last six months.

“People are hurting,” Reed said. “People need help.”

Runners said the event was a good example of neighbors helping neighbors while staying active.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to get more fit for the fall but also the food pantry cause is one that I support and wanted to help out,” runner Justin Delano said.

“With everything that’s going on right now, its hugely important,” runner Amanda Moi said.

“It’s really cool to see the community come together,” another participant, Hayley Delano said.

If you would like to donate but couldn’t make the race, you can donate to the Friendly Food Pantry of Randolph online any time.

Donations collected directly benefit residents of Randolph.

