Randolph Police catch one suspect, still searching for another in armed robbery

RANDOLPH, Mass. — An armed robbery suspect remained on the run on Tuesday morning.

Randolph police did capture another suspect shortly after the robbery happened. Even the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing was up for a time---but they came up empty handed. Randolph Police were able to catch one of the suspects, an 18-year-old Malden man, after they say he robbed a person while in their car.

The armed robbery happened Monday afternoon in the area of Johnson Drive in Randolph. A witness tells Boston 25 News he was in his house, looked out his window and saw a white car on the grass. As he called 911, he said he noticed police pulling up to the scene.

He said in those few tense moments, he didn’t know what was going on.

“Initially I thought they were robbers and they wanted to come and rob the house,” said Emmanuel Ofoarami. “So I was really scared. I didn’t know if they had a gun so that was the most fearful thing that was going through my mind.”

Police say two suspects allegedly stole jewelry and a cell phone from the victim that was in a white car. Police took an 18-year-old Malden man into custody right after the incident, but the other suspect ran off, toward the town dump, which is right next to Route 24.

The victim was not injured. Police have not said what weapon was used in the robbery. But as police still search for the second suspect, they are asking residents in town to give them a call if they notice any suspicious activity.

