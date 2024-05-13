Police searching for second suspect who ran away in connection to armed robbery in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph Police are searching for a second suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the area of Johnson Drive.

Police Chief Anthony Marag said just before 1:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of an armed robbery where two suspects allegedly stole jewelry and a cell phone from a person in a vehicle.

One suspect, an 18-year-old Malden man, was taken into custody by Randolph police following a foot pursuit. A second suspect fled on foot into the area of the town dump, which abuts Route 24, according to Chief Marag.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is assisting Randolph Police as they continue searching for the second suspect.

Residents may notice a large police presence in the area while the search and investigation are ongoing, according to officials.

Officials urge all residents in the area to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212 if they notice any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

