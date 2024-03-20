Ramp to Mass. Pike closed after truck hauling car batteries rolls over, prompting hazmat response

AUBURN, Mass. — A ramp to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn has been temporarily closed to traffic after a tractor-trailer hauling car batteries rolled over, prompting a hazmat response, officials said.

The Interchange 90 on-ramp to I-90 westbound will be shut down come 9 a.m. to allow for the removal of the wrecked truck and debris from the area, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The closure impacts travel from I-290, I-395, and Route 12 to I-90 westbound, MassDOT noted.

Drivers who need to access I-90 westbound will be diverted to use eastbound lanes to Interchange 94 to reverse direction. Signs and message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the area.

“Drivers traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT said in a statement.

Crews are also working to offload the car batteries from the truck’s punctured trailer.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the rollover.

An investigation is ongoing.

Update: @MassDOT is working to move the truck to the left side of the ramp to allow access to the Mass Pike. Still recommend local residents access the Mass Pike in Millbury. #masspike #matraffic @WBZTraffic — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 20, 2024

The on-ramp to the Mass Pike westbound from I-290 is still closed as they off load the car batteries from last night’s rollover. Ramp is expected to be closed throughout the morning. Seek alternate route to access the mass pike west. #matraffic #masspike @WBZTraffic pic.twitter.com/oTvGDihV4y — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 20, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

