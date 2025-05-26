‘Rally for a dream’ calls for immigration protection amid ICE operations in Boston

BOSTON — The organization MASS 50501 says more protection is needed for immigrants in Massachusetts.

The organization rallied outside City Hall on Monday and says immigrant communities are being targeted.

The group says the American dream many make their way to the United States for is being threatened by fear.

“It’s being done extra judicially, warrants are not being issued for these individuals and so they are being deported without due process, which means it’s possible that anybody could be deported and we wouldn’t know,” said Bryan Winter, a veteran’s representative.

Department of Homeland Security officials have emphasized that they are prioritizing the removal of dangerous criminals.

In a statement last week, Homeland Security said ICE detained and removed a number of people here in Massachusetts who have criminal records.

“Despite sanctuary politicians and activists trying to disrupt ICE operations, our brave law enforcement removed gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals from Massachusetts’ streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia Mclaughlin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group