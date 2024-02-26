Rally at Brockton High School as committee awaits city’s response to call for National Guard help

BROCKTON, Mass. — As students prepare to return to the classroom after a week off, the Brockton School Committee awaits a proposal from the city in response to their call for the National Guard at the high school.

Community members started gathering outside the school around 6 a.m. as students and teachers arrived Monday morning for the first day of classes since February break.

Many people were spotted holding signs in support of students, teachers, and staff.

Brockton rally

Tony Rodrigues is one of four school committee members who publicly called for the National Guard’s help Monday.

“We have to work as a team,” said Rodrigues. “We’re not trying to have a school-to-prison pipeline.”

The calls for increased security stem from months of violence and lack of security at the school. Multiple fights have been caught on camera and posted to social media.

Brockton school committee expects city's response to their call for National Guard

At a meeting Tuesday, Rodrigues said the committee will hear a joint proposal to combat the issue at Brockton High from the superintendent and the mayor.

Mayor Robert Sullivan spoke against the school committee’s idea for National Guard activation, citing a more collaborative solution.

“It will be presented to us at our meeting this coming Tuesday for the corrective action they plan on,” said Rodrigues.

According to Rodrigues, the national guard would serve as substitute teachers and hall monitors at school.

He added, “The national guard should be in there making sure there’s bodies in there.”

Gov. Maura Healy’s team continues to work with Brockton officials to come to a solution, according to Rodrigues.

“The Healey-Driscoll administration is regularly engaging with Brockton Public Schools leadership through DESE to review the needs facing the district and to understand how the state can support the high school and greater Brockton community,” said the spokesperson for the Executive Office of Education. “We are committed to making sure our schools provide safe and supportive learning environments for all students, educators, and staff.”

DESE has been in communication with the Superintendent of Brockton Public Schools to understand any requests for state support from the school district.

Sullivan announced last week that the state is funding a safety audit for the schools as part of their ongoing support.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group