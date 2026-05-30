Crews extinguish vehicle fire, respond to crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire and crash overnight.

According to officials, around 11 p.m., police received a call to the area of Washington Street and Scott Road for the reported fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished without incident. No injuries were reported.

At the same time, other Attleboro Fire Department units responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Interstate 295 North off-ramp to Interstate 95.

Firefighters arrived to find a single vehicle that had struck a concrete barrier. The lone occupant had self-extricated prior to the arrival of emergency personnel and was not injured.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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