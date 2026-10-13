2 firefighters hurt while battling fire in Somerville building

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters remained on scene Tuesday morning after a fire damaged businesses along Broadway in Somerville.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a strip of businesses on Broadway. Firefighters were seen on the roof of a Santander Bank as heavy smoke poured from the building.

Somerville Assistant Fire Chief Sean Tierny said firewalls helped prevent the flames from spreading farther.

A Brazilian restaurant and a barber shop suffered the most damage.

The businesses were closed at the time, and no one was inside when firefighters responded.

Crews were forced to battle the fire from outside as conditions inside the building deteriorated.

“Once conditions granted that with the floor becoming compromised, getting water directly onto the fire was difficult and it just turned into a prolonged operation,” Tierny said.

Two firefighters were hurt during the response. They were treated and returned to the scene.

Somerville firefighters remain on scene putting out hotspots.

A section of Broadway remains closed as crews continue their work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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