Rain, wind, possible snow: Timeline of late-week storm set to impact Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A strengthening storm system is expected to reach New England late this week, bringing a prolonged stretch of rain and gusty winds to Massachusetts, with possible wet snow at higher elevations, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

The storm could begin affecting the region Thursday and linger into Saturday, but Friday should bring the most significant impacts.

For the Boston area, the primary concerns are rain and breezy to gusty conditions, while parts of central and western Massachusetts could see a wintry mix or light snow as temperatures fall late Friday.

Massachusetts storm timeline

Wednesday: Conditions stay dry across Massachusetts while the storm system strengthens over the Midwest.

Thursday: Rain could begin during the day, with precipitation becoming more likely Thursday night.

Friday morning: The storm settles into New England, bringing northeast winds and widespread wet weather. Those northeast winds are characteristic of a nor’easter-type system.

Friday afternoon and evening: Rain and blustery conditions continue. Temperatures are expected to fall later in the day, increasing the possibility of snow or a wintry mix across higher elevations.

Friday night: This appears to be the best window for any snow accumulation. The Berkshires and the mountains of northern New England have the greatest chance of accumulation, while the Worcester Hills and Monadnock region could potentially pick up a slushy coating.

Saturday: Most of the precipitation should be over. Any light or slushy snow accumulation in southern New England should melt quickly.

How much rain could Massachusetts get?

Rainfall totals generally appear to be around 1 inch or less, according to the current forecast.

That means the system does not look as wet as the storm that affected the region last week. However, the duration could make it disruptive, with unsettled weather potentially lingering through much of Friday.

Where could it snow?

The highest likelihood of accumulating snow is in the Berkshires and the Green and White Mountains, where colder temperatures and higher terrain will favor snow.

Farther east, the Worcester Hills could see a brief period of wet snow or a wintry mix late Friday into Friday night. The Monadnock region of New Hampshire could also see a slushy coating.

Significant accumulation is not currently expected in the Boston area.

Biggest storm impacts for Massachusetts

The primary impacts expected from the late-week storm are:

Rain developing Thursday and becoming more widespread Thursday night

Wet and blustery conditions for much of Friday

Northeast winds along the Massachusetts coastline

Around an inch or less of rainfall in many areas

Falling temperatures late Friday

Potential wet snow or a wintry mix in higher elevations

Minor or slushy snow accumulation possible Friday night

Improving conditions Saturday

For Boston and communities closer to the coast, this currently looks primarily like a rain-and-wind event rather than a snowstorm.

The forecast can still change as the system gets closer, particularly when it comes to temperatures and the rain-snow line.

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