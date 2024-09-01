Raging early morning fire destroys historic Groton wedding venue

GROTON, Mass — A devastating early morning fire destroyed a Groton building currently used as a wedding venue and restaurant that had stood since the 1800s.

Firefighters responded to The Herb Lyceum on Main Street just after 4:00 a.m. to find flames had destroyed the roof of the carriage house and had begun to spread throughout the entire building.

Firefighters from Ayer, Pepperell, Littleton, Westford and Devens assisted Groton and helped get the fire under control.

Part of Main Street was closed to drivers during the effort.

Groton Fire crews remained on scene for several hours completing overhaul operations and checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Herb Lyceum at GIlford’s is a renovated 19th-century carriage house on the grounds of the Gilson Family Homestead.

“This enchanting farm comprises four acres of fragrant herb gardens, greenhouses, and flowering trees. This country site provides a cozy setting filled with rustic charm for your most special events,” the venue’s website reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

