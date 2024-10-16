Local

Raging fire destroys Providence commercial building

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
PROVIDENCE, RI — A raging fire destroyed a Providence commercial building Tuesday night.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the mixed-use building on Westminster Street. Smoke billowed over nearby buildings.

The building is located between Royal Lunch and Ogie’s Trailer Park.

No one was injured in the fire, Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

