Raging fire destroys Providence commercial building

PROVIDENCE, RI — A raging fire destroyed a Providence commercial building Tuesday night.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the mixed-use building on Westminster Street. Smoke billowed over nearby buildings.

The building is located between Royal Lunch and Ogie’s Trailer Park.

No one was injured in the fire, Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva posted on social media.

Providence firefighters have extinguished the bulk of the fire in under an hour here at a 3 alarm commercial building fire on Westminster Street.



Fortunately no injuries have occurred at this point, firefighters will be on scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/kyf4k9IMw0 — Derek Silva (@dsilvaPFD) October 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group