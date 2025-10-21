Raging blaze rips through businesses at Worcester strip mall

WORCESTER, Mass. — Firefighters in Worcester worked overnight to contain a raging blaze that tore through businesses in the downtown area.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday and reached three alarms, prompting a massive emergency response.

When firefighters went inside 817 Main Street, a liquor store that appeared to be under renovation, they found flames in the basement and other parts of the building.

The building had a partial floor collapse from the first floor to the basement, and all firefighters were pulled out.

The flames also moved up to the attic area, which was difficult for firefighters to access.

“This is going to be a long-duration event for us. We’re going to be here well into the morning to try to gain access to this and keep putting water on it to minimize the spread of the fire,” Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche said. “But like I said, right now it’s extremely difficult just to get access to the fire area and to get water to the scene of the fire.”

The strip mall where the fire broke out houses businesses, including M.R. Services Retail Store, Kokoriko’s Pizza & Fried Chicken, and California Hair Design.

Roche said it looked like the fire started in a vacant business that was under renovation. However, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

