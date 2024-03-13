Former U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins suspended from practicing law in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former Suffolk County District Attorney and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins has been suspended from practicing law in Massachusetts.

Rollins’ license to practice law in the Bay State was suspended in February for non-payment of registration fees, documents show.

“Upon consideration thereof, it is decided that each attorney whose name and date of admission to the bar are listed in the amended motion is hereby suspended from the practice of law in this commonwealth,” Associate Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt wrote in the ruling.

Boston 25 News has learned that Rollins can be reinstated upon paying her annual $300 registration fee and a motion to Justice Wendlandt requesting reinstalment.

Rollins resigned as U.S. Attorney last May after a federal investigation found that she attempted to derail the re-election of her successor by using her influence and resources as U.S. attorney.

Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Rollins served as Suffolk County District Attorney from January 2019 through January 2022.

Rollins recently started a part-time administrator position at Roxbury Community College, where she is working on a new project to support prisoners who are re-entering society, according to a memo obtained by Boston 25 News.

State payroll records indicate that Rollins’ annual pay rate is $96,000 in her new role at the community college.

RELATED CONTENT:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group