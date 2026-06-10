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Boston police bomb squad responds to Canadian consulate for suspicious package

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
CDC advises against Canadian travel The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, advised U.S. citizens against travel to Canada, after raising its COVID-19 travel advisory to the neighboring country to the highest level possible. (Paul Giamou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A Boston police bomb squad responded to the General Consulate of Canada Wednesday afternoon for a report of a suspicious package.

According to Boston police, a suspicious envelope arrived at the Copley Plaza building shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Officers and bomb squad members responded and are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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