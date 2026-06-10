Boston police bomb squad responds to Canadian consulate for suspicious package

BOSTON — A Boston police bomb squad responded to the General Consulate of Canada Wednesday afternoon for a report of a suspicious package.

According to Boston police, a suspicious envelope arrived at the Copley Plaza building shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Officers and bomb squad members responded and are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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