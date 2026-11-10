Raccoon recovering after arrow removed from head at Cape Wildlife Center

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A raccoon in Plymouth is recovering after veterinarians removed an arrow that was stuck in her head.

Veterinarians at Cape Wildlife Center said the arrow was stuck in her head for days.

Staff at the center were able to remove the arrow, and she is doing better than expected.

“The eye was safe. The major vessels were safe as well, and so that was just a miracle,” said Dr. Priya Patel. “To keep an eye on the wound, and it doesn’t seem to be dirty or weeping, and so it seems to be healing really well.”

The Cape Wildlife Center said if she continues to heal well, she could be released back into the wild soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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