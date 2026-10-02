House of Possibilities opens new campus at Stonehill College

NORTH EASTON, Mass. — The House of Possibilities opened its Yawkey Campus at Stonehill College on Thursday.

The organization helps support people with disabilities by offering community engagement, guidance to employment, coaching, and social activities.

Its new 11,000-square-foot facility includes a training kitchen, jobs lab, and combination podcast and music studio room.

House of Possibilities serves close to 200 families annually from over 50 communities across Massachusetts.

The facility was funded by a MassDevelopment bond and the Yawkey Foundation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group