Quincy man wins $1 million in Mass. Lottery, says he will pay off his house

BOSTON — A man in Quincy is the winner of a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “25,000,000 Mega Money” scratch ticket game.

Daniel Reynolds purchased his ticket at 200 Food Mart in Quincy. The store will be compensated with a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Reynolds chose to receive his prize money in cash: $650,000 before taxes.

He said he plans to use this money to travel and pay off his house.

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Reynolds claimed his prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Aug. 21.

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