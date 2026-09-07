Pats preview: roster analysis, concerns & bright spots

BOSTON — It’s been difficult to this point to get a pulse on this year’s Patriots team. After an uneventful training camp, paired with very little to no playing time in the preseason for projected starters, it’s really not clear what this group will look like out of the gate.

Depth at certain positions is a concern. Head coach Mike Vrabel bluntly stated, “I don’t think we have a very deep team,” after the second preseason game.

The issue was addressed in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s season opener. Trades with the Cardinals and Vikings brought in a running back and a tackle, respectively. Waiver wire pickups also yielded a tight end and multiple linebackers. Five players on the current 53-man roster were added within the last two weeks.

Injuries have plagued the offensive line this summer, specifically the second team, making it difficult to determine who would be first off the bench if any of the starting five were to go down. Second-year tackle Marcus Bryant will start the season on injured reserve, which puts rookie right tackle Caleb Lomu in line to be first up.

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The first rounder out of Utah had an OK camp and preseason with flashes of both great and poor reps. Fellow rookie tackle Dametrious Crownover will also provide unproven depth. Newly acquired Vikings tackle Walter Rouse has logged just 88 offensive snaps in two NFL seasons.

Backup interior lineman Ben Brown managed to avoid a stint on the IR after suffering an ankle injury during the first preseason game. Journeyman guard Greg Van Roten was added in mid-August towards the end of camp.

Despite adding veteran receivers AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs, the wide receiver room feels smaller after trading away Kayshon Boutte. In exchange, the Patriots received second-year safety Jaylen Reed, who registered just 9 solo tackles last season.

Still, it’s hard not to be excited about what Brown can bring to the offense. Aside from the very brief one-week stint of Antonio Brown in 2019, AJ Brown is the first truly elite wide receiver the team has had since Randy Moss. Julian Edelman, while an exceptional and clutch talent, was never viewed league wide as a top-five or 10 receiver. As a whole, this is the most talented wide receiver group the Patriots have had this decade.

Veteran tight end Hunter Henry remains a reliable and consistent target. Rookie third round pick Eli Raridon will serve as TE2 after Austin Hooper signed with the Falcons in free agency. 6-foot-6, 245-pound Raridon had impressive flashes in camp as a pass-catcher, and he’ll likely be asked to block during the season.

Overall, the offense appears to have plenty of versatility. Do-it-all running back Rhamondre Stevenson’s ability to pick up yards after contact, catch the ball out of the backfield, and provide blocking is valuable. Wide receiver Mack Hollins’ willingness to do the dirty work as an effective blocker without complaint goes a long way. It’s not clear how much of the offense will feature veteran fullback Reggie Gilliam, an offseason addition known for his blocking abilities at 255 pounds.

It all starts with the quarterback. Entering his third season, Drake Maye set the bar high for himself last season, leading all QBs in passer rating (113.5), completion percentage (72%), and average yards gained per pass attempt (8.9). The 2025 MVP runner-up has also proven he’s just as effective with his legs, rushing for 450 yards in the regular season and 178 in the playoffs. He’ll be backed up by Tommy DeVito and rookie Behren Morton.

On the defense, edge rushing is perhaps the biggest concern; veteran defensive end Dre’Mont Jones was the only established addition to the position in the offseason. Rookie second round pick Gabe Jacas, despite missing all of the spring and then the start of training camp, is projected to start opposite of Jones. Veteran Harold Landry III will miss at least the first four games after being placed on the PUP list. Elijah Ponder and rookie Quintayvious Hutchins will provide depth and likely see plenty of snaps on a rotational basis. It’ll take a team effort to recreate the production of departed rushers K’Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings.

There’s not a lot of depth at linebacker either. Behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Ellis is rookie sixth round pick Namdi Obiazor, who likely will have a bigger role on special teams. Linebackers Darius Muasau and Erick Hunter were claimed off waivers at the end of last month. Muasau is a 2024 sixth round pick from the Giants and Hunter is an undrafted rookie.

Defensive tackle is one of the few areas on the team that has plenty of depth. Milton Williams and Christian Barmore will once again anchor the line with Cory Durden behind them. Leonard Taylor III, who blocked a field goal in the AFC Championship game, will also serve as a depth piece.

There is the chance that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez decides not to play if ongoing contract talks aren’t resolved before the season opener. That would put a lot of pressure on corners Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones.

Free agency pickup safety Kevin Byrard III, who came into the league under Mike Vrabel with the Titans, brings veteran leadership and durability. The 33-year old has never missed a game in 8 seasons. Byard also brings ball-hawking skills; he led the NFL in interceptions last year. He and second-year safety Craig Woodson will patrol the back end of the defense.

Special teams ace Brenden Schooler will miss at least the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the NFI/reserve list. Punter Bryce Baringer will also miss the start of the season. The team hasn’t added a replacement to the 53-man roster yet.

Six players were named as captains at the conclusion of camp: Kevin Byard III, Hunter Henry, Marcus Jones, Morgan Moses, Robert Spillane, and Drake Maye.

The season kicks off Wednesday on the road in Seattle against the Seahawks in a Super Bowl LX (and XLIV) rematch. Seattle is already one of, if not the loudest places to play in the NFL. Now, with the champs kicking off their title defense tour against the team they beat to get it, it’s all the more reason it’ll be a rambunctious environment.

The Patriots luckily won’t have to deal with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker (gulp) - who ran for 135 yards on 27 carries in February’s loss to Seattle. Walker was signed by the Chiefs in the offseason. That encounter, if he’s healthy, comes much later in the season on Monday Night Football.

Seattle is favored by -3.5 points.

53-MAN ROSTER

OFFENSE:

Quarterback (3)

Drake Maye Tommy DeVito Behren Morton

Running back (3)

Rhamondre Stevenson TreVeyon Henderson Corey Kiner

Fullback (1)

Reggie Gilliam

Wide receiver (6)

AJ Brown Romeo Doubs Demario Douglas Mack Hollins Kyle Williams Efton Chism III

Tight end (4)

Hunter Henry Eli Raridon Cameron Latu Tanner Arkin

Offensive line (10)

Will Campbell Alijah Vera-Tucker Jared Wilson Mike Onwenu Morgan Moses Calem Lomu Walter Rouse Greg Van Roten Ben Brown Dametrious Crownover

DEFENSE:

Defensive tackle (5)

Milton Williams Christian Barmore Corey Durden Leonard Taylor III Joshua Farmer

Outside linebacker (4)

Dre’Mont Jones Gabe Jacas Ellijah Ponder Quintayvious Hutchins

Inside Linebacker (5)

Robert Spillane Christian Ellis Darius Muasau Namdi Obiazor Erick Hunter

Cornerback (6)

Christian Gonzalez Carlton Davis III Marcus Jones Charles Woods Karon Prunty Channing Canada

Safety (4)

Kevin Byard III Craig Woodson Dell Pettus Jaylen Reed

Specialists (2)

Andy Borregales Julian Ashby

IR/designated to return: OT Marcus Bryant

IR: LB Khalil Jacobs, P Bryce Baringer

PUP: OLB Harold Landry III

NFI: ST Brenden Schooler

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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