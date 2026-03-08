Quincy gas station owner aims to spread happiness, searching for viola players

QUINCY, Mass. — Despite ever-changing gas prices, one business owner has been working to make people smile at the pumps since 1978.

“You’re spending a lot of money on gas,” said Harvey Kertzman. “You might as well have a smile.”

Kertzman grew up in Brookline but he’s been a business owner in Quincy for decades.

“I was the largest independent Volkswagen dealer East of the Mississippi,” Kertzman said.

He’s a man of many talents.

Some people may know Kertzman from the 65-car garage he used to own on Quincy Ave.

“I built thousands of engines for the Post Office of New England.”

But in recent years, Kertzman’s focus has been on Quincy Gas, also located on Quincy Avenue.

“I’m trying to be like an old-fashioned hometown gas station,” Kertzman said.

He aims to spread happiness at his gas station, where he wants every customer to feel at home.

If you stop by, you might find yourself reading inspirational quotes.

“How long we live is limited, how much we live is not,” Kertzman read.

“On each pump there’s a nice profound saying and we change those around a little bit,” Kertzman said.

He also offers free water bottles to customers, something people filling up appreciate.

“I think that’s awesome,” customer Randel Lindsey said. “People don’t do that.”

Not to mention, the classic penny candy that’s being sold inside.

“I like the snacks that they have because they’re different than you find in a regular store,” customer Tina Tuggle said.

Kertzman is also in love with music, especially the viola.

“When I hear the viola, a nice viola, its like getting a hug.”

He’s now searching for viola players to serenade his customers come Spring and his advertisements are posted all around the gas station.

“The violist would come here and play the viola and serenade each customer that comes to the pumps and just walk around and give them a little serenade,” Kertzman explained. “I’ve always wanted to do that and I think this is the year, the year of the viola.”

If you can play the viola and are interested in performing outside of Quincy Gas this spring, call (617) 480-3661.

