Quincy City Council rescinds mayor’s 79% salary raise

QUINCY, Mass. — The Quincy City Council has rescinded the mayor’s controversial 79% pay raise.

The raise, approved in 2024, would have increased Mayor Thomas Koch’s salary to $285,000. City councilors also would have received a 50% pay increase.

The salary increases received widespread criticism as the city faced numerous financial challenges, and the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

Councilor Noel DiBona voted against restoring the mayor’s previous salary, and he had agreed to an amount $60,000 lower.

“For me, there’s no need to this,” he said. “He’s already agreed to go to $225,000,” he said.

“It needs to be a real discussion with data driven information, it’s as simple as that,” said Council President Anne Mahoney.

The council voted 8-1 in favor of rescinding the raise and plans to revisit salary discussions in the fall.

Koch had no comment on the decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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