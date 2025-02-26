Quincy Animal Control officer bitten by dog ‘multiple times’, hospitalized, police say

QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy Animal Control officer is recovering after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police say around 11:22 a.m., one of their animal control officers responding to call of a large dog off-leash on Granite Street was “bitten multiple times” by a large, dark-haired, Cane Corso dog.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for bite wounds. She is expected to be okay.

Officials are holding the dog in quarantine at the animal shelter while an investigation commences.

Police are still determining whether or not criminal charges will be filed against the dog’s owner.

