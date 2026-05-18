New England faces first heat advisory of 2026

BOSTON — The first heat advisory of 2026 has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut from Tuesday morning until Wednesday evening.

The heat advisory includes Worcester, Middlesex, Suffolk, Franklin, Bristol, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Plymouth County.

According to the National Weather Service, heat index values of 96 degrees are expected.

The National Weather Service has advised that those not accustomed to hot temperatures should take appropriate heat-related precautions.

Those who go outside should drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun as much as possible, and it’s important to check up on loved ones and keep pets in air-conditioned rooms.

Signs of heat stroke include dizziness, fainting, fever, nausea or vomiting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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