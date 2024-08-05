Public’s help sought finding suspect accused of attempted house and car break-ins in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Video shows a suspect accused of a string of attempted home and car break-ins over the weekend.

Watertown Police say they received several reports of attempted break-ins in the West End neighborhood.

Doorbell video from one of those residences shows the suspect wearing a backpack peering into a front porch window.

There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents, but Chief Justin Hanrahan is urging vigilance from the community.

He is reminding residents to always lock the doors and windows of homes and cars as well as securing valuables. Keeping yards and pathways well-lit he says is a good way to deter would-be intruders as well.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect in the video is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 617-972-6408.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

