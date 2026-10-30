Psychiatrist testifies in Matthew Farwell trial that Sandra Birchmore had elevated risk of suicide

BOSTON — Former Stoughton Police Detective Matthew Farwell is on trial in federal court for allegedly killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore in 2021 and staging the scene to look like a suicide.

The feds allege the married Farwell killed Birchmore believing Birchmore’s unborn child was his, and that she might blow the whistle on their illicit affair.

Farwell’s jury has seen surveillance video of a masked man the feds say is Farwell entering and leaving Birchmore’s apartment around the time of her death.

Matthew Farwell denies killing Birchmore, claiming he broke up with her that day, and that she took her own life.

Friends have testified Birchmore was excited about the future and the baby, and she was not suicidal.

Forensic Psychiatrist Melissa Piasecki was the defense’s first expert witness Friday.

After reviewing Birchmore’s files, Dr. Piasecki told the jury that the deaths of Sandra Birchmore’s mother and grandmother, her mental health and financial struggles all elevated her risk of death by suicide.

Several years before her death, Sandra wrote an apparent suicide note.

Dr. Piasecki testified that people who take that action are even at higher risk of taking their own lives.

“They’ve opened a door…if they acted on those thoughts, even if it’s only writing a suicide letter, that will always be open for them. They will be at risk for the rest of their life,” Dr. Piasecki testified.

Dr. Piasecki said therapy notes revealed Birchmore devoted a great deal of love and hope to her relationship with Matthew Farwell.

The Doctor said losing Farwell would have had a profound impact on Sandra Birchmore.

“This would have been her final relationship that she was losing. This would be in the category of catastrophic loss,” the doctor testified.

In cross-examination, the government pointed out that the forensic psychiatrist only reviewed records and files and never even met Sandra Birchmore.

More defense witnesses will take the stand on Monday, with the possibility that the jury may start deliberating next Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group