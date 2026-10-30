Mass. State Trooper dishonorably discharged after complaint over repeated traffic stops

A Massachusetts State Trooper who was under investigation after being accused of repeatedly pulling over a person has been dishonorably discharged following an internal investigation.

Massachusetts State Police said Stephen P. Smith was dishonorably discharged after he resigned during the investigation.

The department released the following statement:

“The Massachusetts State Police appreciates the courage of the individual who raised serious concerns about their experience during several consecutive traffic stops. The Department took immediate action to relieve Stephen P. Smith of duty, open an internal affairs investigation, and refer our preliminary findings to the Middlesex County District Attorney for independent criminal review. Dishonorably discharging this former member reiterates our commitment to patrolling the roadways and interacting with members of the public with respect, honor, and integrity.”

Smith joined the department in 2023.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News that he was first placed on restricted duty in mid-March.

In early July, Smith was suspended without pay following an internal affairs investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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