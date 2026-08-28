Child dead, grandmother in critical condition after water rescue in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — A 1-year-old child has died, and a grandmother is in critical condition after a water rescue in Acton, authorities announced.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Merian Ryan, first responders arrived at Nara Park around 2 PM after two children, a four and six-year-old, attracted a bystander yelling for help. The bystander then learned two people were in the water and attempted to get them out. There, they were able to get a 1-year-old child and a 75-year-old grandmother out of the water.

The child was medflighted to Boston Hospital, where they later passed away. The grandmother was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she is in critical condition.

According to DA Ryan, the child would have turned two next week.

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Residents said the pond is the most popular swimming area in town. Authorities said in a press conference that the victims were not going for a swim and were going for a walk in the area.

An investigation is ongoing, and we’ll update you once we learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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