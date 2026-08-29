Man charged with firearm, drug offenses following accidental shooting in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A man has been charged following an incident in Waltham earlier this month that resulted in an accidental shooting.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell, 50-year-old William Swearengin of East Boston is charged with possession of an untraceable firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, trafficking methamphetamine, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

On August 16, 2026, officers responded to Main Street for a report of a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that the suspect allegedly went to a home on Rich Street in possession of a ghost gun. Police say that during a brief verbal altercation at a residence, the suspect allegedly shot himself by accident.

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He was transported to the hospital, where police say he was found to be in possession of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.

Swearengin remains hospitalized and has since been arraigned. He is due back in court for a hearing on September 1.

The incident remains under investigation.

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