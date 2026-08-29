Person hospitalized after Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — A person was shot in Dorchester this afternoon, according to police.
The shooting happened in the area of 90 Fowler Street shortly after 1 p.m.
Officers found an adult victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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