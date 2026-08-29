Franklin Park packed to the brim for Boston’s 53rd annual Caribbean Carnival

BOSTON — The 53rd annual Caribbean Carnival kicked off in Boston Saturday morning with hundreds of people celebrating Caribbean culture.

With so many people celebrating, Boston police said keeping the weekend safe for everyone is a top priority.

The festival includes two parades.

The J’ouvert parade kicked off early Saturday morning outside of Shattuck Hospital and ended around 10 a.m. in Franklin Park.

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The main parade started at 1 p.m. on Warren Street before making its way to Blue Hill Avenue and Franklin Park.

According to officials, the Caribbean Festival is one of the largest cultural events of the year in the city.

“The whole city decided to come out, we support! And we’ve been here since 3 o’clock this morning,” said Nevaeha King and her friend, Ella Capeo.

By 10 a.m. Saturday, Franklin Park was packed to the brim with people, and there were no shortage of costumes, good music, and food and drinks.

“Every year we’re here and we have peanuts, watermelon...and don’t forget the coconut water,” said a vendor.

Boston police said safety is top of mind always but especially following gun violence surrounding the events in recent years.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox said late-night gatherings after the festival are usually the concern.

“We tend to see the most violence associated with late night parties and loud parties in general,” said Cox at a press conference earlier this week. “We will be addressing large parties and certainly late-night activities.”

Cox also had an important message for the public ahead of this weekend’s festivities.

“Don’t come here if you have a weapon, it’s not needed,” Cox said. “We have public safety that are here to try to keep you safe.”

Those attending the parades Saturday said the Caribbean Festival is a time of unity and to bring the Caribbean community together.

“The police are kind of just letting everybody do their thing until they feel like they need to step in and that hasn’t happened yet, so everybody is having a great time,” said King.

Boston police have reminded the public: if you see something, say something.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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