Malden High School basketball coach accused of raping student to face a judge

WOBURN, Mass. — A Malden High School girls’ basketball coach accused of raping a student is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Scott Marino, 54, is slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Marino, who is also a teacher at the Linden STEAM Academy, allegedly provided alcohol to an 18-year-old student he knew before sexually assaulting her in Stoneham on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Marino was arrested on Wednesday and immediately placed on leave from his position as head coach of the Malden High School girls’ basketball team.

According to the DA’s office, the alleged victim is a student at Malden High School.

Superintendent Timothy Sippel said that the allegations are “upsetting and distressing,” emphasizing that the safety of students and staff remains the district’s top priority.

“I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community, given the serious nature of these allegations. We thank you for your continued commitment to our students and our district community. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” a statement released by Sippel read.

The school district noted the alleged incident happened outside of school hours and said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

