Propane truck crash leads to temporary shut down of I-93 in New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A crash involving a propane truck temporarily shut down Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

At 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a reported serious crash on I-93 northbound near mile marker 33 in Bow.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2023 Freightliner propane truck, driven by Donald Filteau, 63, of Bedford, was traveling in the middle lane when Filteau began to slow down in response to traffic congestion, state police said.

At the time, several box trucks were parked in the right breakdown lane.

As Filteau slowed, the propane truck was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer driven by Utkir Rakhimov, 45, of Southington, Connecticut, state police said.

The impact caused Filteau to lose control of the propane truck, which veered off the right side of the interstate and rolled onto its side, state police said.

The rollover resulted in a small brush fire and the tanker began leaking propane, state police said.

While the exact amount of leaked propane is currently unknown, the tanker was carrying approximately 128 gallons at the time of the crash, state police said.

Authorities temporarily closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-93 to ensure the safety of emergency personnel and other drivers in the area.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Bow Fire Department, the Central New Hampshire Hazardous Materials Team, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact Trooper Jacob Plourde at Jacob.J.Plourde@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

