Problem of long ER wait times at Mass. hospitals worsening, report says

The share of patients in Massachusetts experiencing long waits in hospital emergency departments grew between 2020 and the first half of 2024, especially for those experiencing behavioral health issues, according to new state research.

Nearly 39 percent of behavioral health-related emergency department visits lasted more than 12 hours before discharge or admission to a higher level of care between January 2024 and May 2024, up from 31.3 percent in all of 2020, researchers at the Health Policy Commission said Thursday.

Overall, the share of total trips that involved emergency department stays of 12 hours or longer has grown by half, from 6.6 percent in 2020 to 9.9 percent in the first five months of 2024, researchers said.

Researchers plan to present data at an HPC Board meeting Thursday before publishing a full report, which will also include policy recommendations to rein in the still-potent crisis.

Providers and reform advocates have warned that lengthy boarding in emergency departments delays essential care for Bay Staters in need and burdens health care staff.

“HPC research has found that the percent of patients boarding in the ED has grown across visit types, but especially for [behavioral health]-related visits,” HPC Executive Director David Seltz said in a statement. “This growing trend of behavioral health ED boarding is not only harmful for these patients and their families, but also impacts hospital staff, non-[behavioral health] patients, and emergency medical services across the Commonwealth.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group