Private college offers free tuition to New Hampshire state residents with family income under $100K

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Attending a private college in New Hampshire just became a lot cheaper for several state residents.

Saint Anselm College, a private Benedictine liberal arts college, has launched Anselmian Community Commitment, a program that allows New Hampshire students with a family income of $100,000 or less and a GPA of 3.25 or higher to attend the college tuition-free.

That’s a savings of $47,400 in tuition for the 2024-2025 academic year, according to the school’s website.

“We understand the cost of a college education is challenging for so many families,” Saint Anselm College President Joseph Favazza said in a statement on Monday.

“With Anselmian Community Commitment, we are investing in the future of New Hampshire by making a Saint Anselm education affordable to as many talented, high-achieving students as possible, regardless of their socioeconomic background,” Favazza said. “This commitment is completely aligned with our Catholic and Benedictine mission.”

To be eligible, students must:

• Be a New Hampshire resident and plan to be a residential student at Saint Anselm College. Food and housing for resident students costs $17,020, according to the school’s website.

• Earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

• Have a family income of $100,000 or less.

• File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and complete the application process.

Transfer students are not eligible for the grant, officials said.

School officials said Saint Anselm has continued to do well, with the second- and third-highest classes enrolling over the past two years. Last year, 99% of the class of 2023 was employed, continuing their education, or in service within nine months after graduation.

The college is ranked in the Top 100 of Best National Liberal Arts Colleges by U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges Rankings, school officials said.

Saint Anselm College was founded in 1889 by Benedictine monks.

