Prestigious accolade: Boston hotel ranked among world’s top 50

BOSTON — A hotel in Boston recently received a prestigious accolade, landing on a well-respected list of the top hotels on the planet.

Condé Nast Traveler on Tuesday published its “Best Hotels in the World: 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.” Now in its 36th year, the annual ranking captures the epitome of travel experiences cherished by the magazine’s readers.

The Liberty Hotel was the only Boston hotel to receive an award after 526,518 votes were submitted to Condé Nast, checking in at 19th out of 50 in the ranking and earning praise for its “unique blend of history, elegance, and impeccable service.”

The Liberty Hotel

In a news release, the hotel wrote, “Located in the heart of Boston’s iconic Beacon Hill neighborhood, the hotel is housed in a former Charles Street Jail and seamlessly blends historic architecture with contemporary luxuries. Its unmatched ambiance and dedicated staff create an unforgettable stay, with personalized service and attention to detail, in addition to its unique onsite amenities, programming, and dining options.”

“Since 1851, the Charles Street Jail was an eyesore nudged between Massachusetts General Hospital, the Charles River, and the charming streets of Beacon Hill. In 2007, when it reopened as The Liberty boutique hotel, it became an overnight sensation,” the magazine wrote in its ranking. “Today, the former jail is a best-case example of the magic that happens when old meets new.”

The Liberty Hotel is located at 215 Charles Street.

The top 20 hotels in Condé Nast’s ranking were as follows:

Colony Palms Hotel -- Palm Springs, California The Venetian Resort -- Las Vegas, Nevada InterContinental The Willard -- Washington, D.C. The Union Station Nashville Yards -- Nashville, Tennessee The Hazelton -- Toronto, Canada The Peninsula -- Hong Kong, China Shangri La-Paris -- Paris, France Como Castello del Nero -- Barberino Tavarnelle, Italy The Peninsula -- Chicago, Illinois LondonHouse -- Chicago, Illinois Domaine des Etangs -- Massignac, France The Ritz-Carlton -- Doha, Qatar Hotel Crescent Court -- Dallas, Texas La Mamounia -- Marrakech, Morocco The Vanderbilt -- Newport, Rhode Island S Hotel Jamaica -- Montego Bay, Jamaica The Ritz-Carlton -- New York City, New York W Doha -- Doha, Qatar The Liberty Hotel -- Boston, Massachusetts San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice -- Venice, Italy

To view all 50 hotels that made the list, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group