Pressley to run for re-election in House, forgo senate race

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley says she will run for re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives.

There were rumblings of her possibly challenging Senator Ed Markey for U.S. Senate, but late Tuesday afternoon, Representative Pressley put those rumors to bed.

“Hearing from so many people from throughout our Commonwealth encouraging me to run for the United States Senate was deeply humbling and a testament to the strength of our movement. It would be an honor to serve the whole Commonwealth—but with our daughter in her last year at home before college and a district that has been in the crosshairs of this White House, I am certain that the Massachusetts 7th is where I belong in this moment,” Pressley said in a statement.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to dig deep, to lean into mutual aid, and to use every tool available to stand in the gap in defense of our neighbors and our democracy," Pressley continued.

Pressley made history in 2018 when she became the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in the U.S. Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

