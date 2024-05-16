President Biden approves disaster funding after devastating flooding in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — President Biden has declared Leominster a disaster area after devastating flooding several months ago.

FEMA originally denied Leominster’s request for the damage caused by storms on September 11th last year.

Last winter, the agency said the damage from the event did not qualify for federal funding and the state should be able to cover the cost on its own.

Governor Healey and Leominster’s Mayor appealed FEMA’s denial of their request.

Flash flooding caused extensive damage in Leominster in September 2023 causing more than $36 million in damages in the city. after an unprecedented 11 inches of rain fell in the city in just a matter of five hours.

People of Leominster can now apply for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover.

“Most are sleeping but I just received this exciting news. I’m not sure of the exact terms but this is one major victory. Talk more when we get more information,” Leominster mayor Dean Mazzarella said on Facebook late Wednesday night.

The announcement also covers flood damage in Attleboro and North Attleboro which also saw extreme rain during the same storm.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

